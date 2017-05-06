Prayer for today (5/7/17)

Another day of God’s grace and I am grateful. I pray that you keep me unbroken, stable and reliable. In other words, I trust God illustrates through to all that being consistent is vital to everyone he or she encounters. Hence, “Therefore, my beloved, be steadfast, immovable, always excelling in the work of the Lord, because you know that in the Lord your labor is not in vain” (1 Corinthians 15:58). Nevertheless, thank you, Lord, for this day in Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.
Timothy Sands, Senior Pastor
Saint Peter African Methodist Episcopal Church,
Camilla
