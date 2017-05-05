Prayer for today (5/6/17)

Today is the day that you have made Lord, and I am thankful to be able to enjoy it. Every day is special but this past Sunday was extraordinary. I was blessed to hear two sermons, one by our associate pastor and one by my friend who is a retired pastor. I thank you Lord God for these two and for all those who have dedicated their lives in service to your people. In the holy name of the Christ who lives today. Amen.
Harold Lemley, Macon
