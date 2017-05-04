Prayer for today (5/5/17)

Spirit of Life, God of many names, we thank you for allies, accomplices and advocates. We thank you for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual people who just by surviving — by being here — make the world safer for the next generation. We thank you for all who risk safety to speak the truth. Spirit of love, we are tired. We are weary of hearing all those hateful and hurtful words said by people who do not know. People who are straight, white and cisgender who declare that including gay and transgender folks in the anti-discrimination ordinance is not needed. Like they know. Help us to recover and regroup. Help us to let all those hurtful words slide right off of us, knowing that they are not our burden to carry, but simply the projection of others’ brokenness and fear. Give us courage when we feel discouraged. Give us strength to keep on keeping on and do the work that must be done. For love that is holy, that is just, and that is known in diverse and beautiful ways. Amen.
The Rev. Cassandra Howe,
High Street Unitarian Universalist Church,
Macon
