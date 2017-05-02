Prayer of the Day

May 02, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (5/3/17)

Dear God, We are grateful that we live in a country that observes a National Day of Prayer. As we prepare for this day, grant us your grace as we intercede on behalf of our nation. Give our leaders in government, the military, public safety, and religious groups wisdom to know your will and the courage to carry it out. In your holy name we pray. Amen.

Rod Callahan, Forsyth

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cagle wants Georgia to be Silicon Valley of the South

Cagle wants Georgia to be Silicon Valley of the South 1:16

Cagle wants Georgia to be Silicon Valley of the South
Stickup was no hoax, Macon hotel owner learns 1:06

Stickup was no hoax, Macon hotel owner learns
Sheriff's accused killers in court as jurors watch video of fatal chase 1:26

Sheriff's accused killers in court as jurors watch video of fatal chase

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos