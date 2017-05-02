Prayer for today (5/3/17)

Dear God, We are grateful that we live in a country that observes a National Day of Prayer. As we prepare for this day, grant us your grace as we intercede on behalf of our nation. Give our leaders in government, the military, public safety, and religious groups wisdom to know your will and the courage to carry it out. In your holy name we pray. Amen.
Rod Callahan, Forsyth
