Prayer of the Day

April 30, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (5/1/17)

Lord, time passes so quickly, yet for this precious moment of time I have here on earth, I want to enjoy life with my family. They are so dear to me. Let your love flow through me and into my other extended family. To God be the glory. Amen.

Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon

