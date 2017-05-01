Prayer of the Day

May 01, 2017 9:04 PM

Prayer for today (5/2/17)

Most blessed Jesus, as your time here was growing toward the last hours, you talked with your beloved disciples with the hope to encourage them in this time of separation and suffering. In John 16: 31-33, and 17:1, we find these loving words. Jesus answered them, “Do you now believe?” “Indeed the hour is coming, yes, has now come, that you will be scattered, each to his own, and will leave me alone, because the Father is with me. These things I have spoken to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” Jesus spoke these words, lifted up his eyes to heaven, and said; “Father, the hour has come. Glorify your son, that your son also may glorify you.” With the deepest love in my heart. Amen.

Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville

