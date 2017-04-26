Prayer for today (4/27/17)

Our Father which are in heaven. I come this morning with thanksgiving in my heart, thanking you for all things, I appreciate you for your grace that has helped me to make it this far. I don’t know how I would have made it without you. Thank you for sparing my life, giving me another chance to get me together, and for you to work on me to make me what you want me to be. I just feel so blessed this morning and it’s all because of you. Amen.
Bessie A R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
