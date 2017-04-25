Prayer for today (4/26/17)

Heavenly Father, if I only treat well those I agree with, those who are kind to me, those who love me; then I'm not showing the world your love. Help me to love those who disagree with me, those who are unkind and those who are filled with hate. Use me to spread peace and love throughout the world. In Jesus' name I pray. Amen.
Grady Sneed, Macon
