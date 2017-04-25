Prayer of the Day

April 25, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (4/26/17)

Heavenly Father, if I only treat well those I agree with, those who are kind to me, those who love me; then I'm not showing the world your love. Help me to love those who disagree with me, those who are unkind and those who are filled with hate. Use me to spread peace and love throughout the world. In Jesus' name I pray. Amen.

Grady Sneed, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

