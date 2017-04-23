Prayer for today (4/24/17)

God of the ages, we humbly are aware of your mighty plan for us. In sending your only son, Jesus, to walk with us and teach us while healing the sick and the dying, we are reminded of the last days he spent here with his beloved. We are so undeserving of his innocence and his devotion to fulfill your promise and we would be lost forever had he not loved us so very much. Without abandon he suffered and took our sins upon himself. Thank you God for loving this world and your people and for Jesus who calls us his own. We often find ourselves at Calvary's Cross where forgiveness and grace were founded. Holy Jesus, I pray with thanksgiving and love. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
