Prayer for today (4/23/17)

Almighty God, Savior of this universe, we come boldly at the throne this morning to say thank you Jesus for all your blessings. This is another day and we shall rejoice in it and be glad. You are God all by yourself and you are still in control of every situation. Thank you for being a wonderful forgiving Savior. Amen. Hallelujah.
Wanda Green, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
