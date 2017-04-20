Prayer for today (4/21/17)

Holy God, I come again asking you for forgiveness for all of my sins. Thank you for your son Jesus Christ dying on the cross and rising again on that third day. Thank you for waking us up for another day and for life, health and strength. God, you are so good and so worthy to be praised. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Jane Sanders, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
