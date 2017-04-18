Prayer for today (4/19/17)

I view myself from afar. My hands show marks of nails that penetrated deep. There is a bleeding place on my side. My back is marked with the cat of nine tails whip. I am a man of this time. My children lay at my feet no longer laughing or crying. The world has turned upon me. I stand in the place that is death to men. I see a man standing in the setting sun. He has given me hope and faith that a better world will come. Until that day I shell wear a crown of thorns. I will always convey that crown of thorns and hold my head high. I am a christian, a follower of jesus christ. I will walk in the ways that god has given me. God is my shield and faith until the day that I die. Amen.
Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray
