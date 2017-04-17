Prayer of the Day

April 17, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (4/18/17)

O Lord, what love you have for the world. You are so awesome in everything you do. I’m really grateful to you and I love to express my gratitude for who you are and the things you do to bring us through is so amazing. I appreciate it all. So if I continue to thank you, it’s because I really do thank you for taking care of me when I thought I was taking care of myself. Al the time it was you, Lord. I surely do thank you. Amen.

Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

On the other end of the line

On the other end of the line 1:48

On the other end of the line
The light is going to shine on this new memorial park in Dublin. 1:10

The light is going to shine on this new memorial park in Dublin.
'I've seen my death. I'm not going to live long,' victim tells mother hours before fatal shooting 2:25

'I've seen my death. I'm not going to live long,' victim tells mother hours before fatal shooting

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos