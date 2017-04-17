Prayer for today (4/18/17)

O Lord, what love you have for the world. You are so awesome in everything you do. I’m really grateful to you and I love to express my gratitude for who you are and the things you do to bring us through is so amazing. I appreciate it all. So if I continue to thank you, it’s because I really do thank you for taking care of me when I thought I was taking care of myself. Al the time it was you, Lord. I surely do thank you. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
