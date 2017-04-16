Prayer for today (4/17/17)

Heavenly Father, I know you never lie, for you are the God of truth. I can trust you to never be dishonest with me. You always keep your promises. Your Son called Satan a liar and the father of liars. Remind me always that when I speak the truth, I am speaking your son’s language, but when I am dishonest, when I mislead others in any way, I am speaking the language of Satan. Help me to always tell the truth. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.
Grady Sneed, Macon
