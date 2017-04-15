Prayer for today (4/16/17)

Our Father, I’m grateful this morning for my life, health and strength. I owe it all to you, because you’ve been so good to me. I want to make sure I give you your praise, Father. Look on your people and restore us once again, Lord. We need you and we can’t do anything without you. Repair and rebuild the brokenness of your people, whatever it is. Lord, I know you are able to come see about us. Help us to hold on and be strong, for these troubles want last long. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments