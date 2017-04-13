Prayer of the Day

April 13, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (4/14/17)

Dear Father, thank you for all of your excitement through the fruitful nourishment of your love embracing word. Thank you, Lord, for the enablement of our precious Holy Spirit that fills and occupies my life. Thank you for your direction in teaching me how to do things. Thank you for taking over, infusing, saturating and dominating my mind. Please help me as you rule to rest and abide within me. Lord, I say yes to your will and to your way. Hallelujah, Jesus.

Pamela Harris, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

