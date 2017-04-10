Prayer for today (4/13/17)

Prayer of the Day

Dear Lord, I know there are many things I cannot control no matter how hard I may try, and many of life’s events break my heart. Still, I have hope, because through it all I have you. Thank you, Lord, for hope. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

