Prayer for today (4/13/17)

Dear Lord, I know there are many things I cannot control no matter how hard I may try, and many of life’s events break my heart. Still, I have hope, because through it all I have you. Thank you, Lord, for hope. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon
