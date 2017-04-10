Prayer for today (4/11/17)

Lord, as we enter Holy Week, help us to remember the sacrifice of your only son to give us the gift of salvation and eternal life. Thank you for this week so that we may prepare our hearts and minds to celebrate the greatest day of the Christian year. On Easter, help us to appreciate the empty cross and the stone rolled away from the tomb as we remember the mystery of our faith: Christ crucified, buried, resurrected and coming again. In the Holy Name of the Lamb we pray. Amen.
Harold Lemley, Macon
