Prayer for today (4/9/17)

My Jesus, you are my all in all. As I reflect on Calvary’s Cross, tears flow and my heart is filed with the words you spoke, “It Is finished.” You gave your life for those of us who are sinners and lost. You gave meaning to grace, mercy, forgiveness and salvation. O how wonderful you are my precious Jesus. I live because of you and your redeeming grace. On Calvary’s Cross, this world that was very lost suddenly received hope for all of our tomorrows. Thank you Lord for everything that you are. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments