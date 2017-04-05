Prayer for today (4/6/17)

I will ascend on to the highest mountain. I will shout my praises of God. If the slings and arrows of hell should be thrust my way and pierce by body my soul will always acclaim my admiration for the Father. God has given me love beyond all expectations. I thank God for the life that he has given me. I will always remain in God’s hands. Amen Jesus.
Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray
