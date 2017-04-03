Prayer for today (4/4/17)

Heavenly Father, your awesome handiwork is displayed in the sheer beauty of the stunning blossoms of the Bradford pear, the Japanese Yoshino cherry, the dogwood and far beyond. All are your spring splendor. As we are captivated by the beauty of the spring season, let us not forget to give God glory for all he has created. The earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein. Psalm 24:1 (KJV).
Wendy Dean, Macon
