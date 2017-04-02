Prayer for today (4/3/17)

Dear Jesus, you prayed that your disciples would be one. As we look at our world, nation, and churches, we know there is not unity. We humbly pray that you would bring Christians together so we can stand and fight against the forces of evil which seek to destroy us. In the powerful name of Jesus we pray. Amen.
Rod Callahan, Forsyth
