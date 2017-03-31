Prayer for today (4/1/17)

Heavenly Father, I am thankful for this Saturday morning you have blessed me to see, I couldn't have made it without you. Thank you for all the things you allowed to happen to me that helped me get to where I am today. We don't realize the things we go through help us even when it hurts us. I understand now there is always something good that comes out of it all. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
