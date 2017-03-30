Prayer for today (3/31/17)

Father God, we say thank you for another beautiful day. You looked beyond all of our faults and mistakes because of your merited grace. We say thank you sweet Jesus because there is no problem too big for you. You are always an on time God. Nobody is greater than you. Hallelujah.
Wanda Green, Macon
