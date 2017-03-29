Prayer for today (3/30/17)

Lord, you love the impaired, those who struggle with life and sometimes go under. You love us so much that you call us forth by name and beautify us with salvation, the most precious ornament we could ever wish for. Thank you Jesus.
Johnny Mae Holland, Macon
