Prayer for today (3/27/17)

Lord, we can do all things through you. You give us the power and the energy. You give us the ways and the means. Give us the strength we need to accomplish the goals you set before us. Plant the words “we can do all things through God — He strengthens us” in our hearts forever and ever. Amen. Thank you Jesus.
Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon
