Prayer for today (3/26/17)

Dearest Jesus, my savior and my friend. Thank you so very much for the morning sun, the high noon and the grand sunsets that color our skies. Thank you for every new day with so many blessings that we cannot come close to counting them. Every breath, every heartbeat, every thought and every memory are just a miracle from you. O how we love you, knowing that you first loved us, without abandon. In your blessed name, I pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
