Prayer for today (3/25/17)

Lord, I tell you my problems and you listen. Lord I speak of the good things in my life and you smile. I ask you for advice knowing it will come in your time. I am no longer lonely, I am loved by you. Thank you for being God all by yourself. Amen. Glory to your name.
Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon
