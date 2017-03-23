Prayer for today (3/24/17)

Our Heavenly Father, we come once again at the throne of mercy this morning realizing we need you in a mighty way. You are a God of many chances. Lord, Jesus, forgive us for all our many sins and have mercy upon us. You are still in control of your universe for there is no failure in you. We are trusting in you to lead us and guide us. We love you and we will continue to give you all of the praises and the glory. Amen.
Wanda Green, Macon
