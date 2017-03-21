Prayer of the Day

March 21, 2017 9:03 PM

Prayer for today (3/22/17)

Father, thank you for my today. Help me to not walk any old way. Give me a mind to pay close attention to your directions so I can follow them to the fullest. Thank you for blessing me with a warm place to lay my head. Thank you for my family, friends and my enemies, they all are doing fine. Thank you for taking care of all of us at the same time. Amen.

Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”

The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385

or email letters@macon.com

Related content

Prayer of the Day

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hair dye on suspected kidnapper's shopping list

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos