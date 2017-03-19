Prayer for today (3/20/17)

Heavenly Father, I know that all of us, sooner or later, will likely encounter some form of disability, especially as we grow older. Disability is part of the human condition. I cannot separate myself from it. Instead, dear God, I pray that you will use my disabilities for your glory. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.
Grady Sneed, Macon
