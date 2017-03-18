Prayer for today (3/19/17)

Dear God, here we are grateful to be aware of your presence and rejoice in it. It is only by your power that we rise to claim our eternal inheritance. Even when our faith becomes a flickering candle in an undetermined night, you fix our collective gaze toward what we know to be right, just and fair. Here we are God answering your call to be game changers, utilizing divinely given complex creative gits. You have asked us to be bold in the face of the senseless sufferings of our time. Here we are, God, thanking you for the backbone to stand up against the naysayers; the tools to do the impossible before breakfast; the chutzpah to refuse to step aside and let others do it; the courage to be who you meant us to be and the consistent inspiration to dream, provide, advise, explore, confess, organize, support, dance, laugh, love and love again as we seek new ventures. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Jeremy Bryant, Crawford County
