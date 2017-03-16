Prayer for today (3/17/17)

Father in heaven, we are always grateful to you for the things you have done for us. We come today with a song in our heart and a praise in our mouths, thanking you for all things. Lord, I thank you for taking care of all of us at the same time, no one has to wait until you get through with the others. You are a great God all by yourself. You make sure we all are getting what we need to survive. You cause the sun to shine upon all of us. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
