Prayer of the Day

March 15, 2017 9:08 PM

Prayer for today (3/16/17)

Dear sweet Father, thank you for the gift of each moment that we live. Please help us to show our appreciation by serving you and others and please give us a servant’s attitude. Thank you, Lord. We pray in the holy pure name of Jesus Christ. Amen.

Chris Westbrook, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”

The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385

or email letters@macon.com

Related content

Prayer of the Day

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Were you stuck in this Interstate 75 traffic?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos