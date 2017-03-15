Prayer for today (3/16/17)

Dear sweet Father, thank you for the gift of each moment that we live. Please help us to show our appreciation by serving you and others and please give us a servant’s attitude. Thank you, Lord. We pray in the holy pure name of Jesus Christ. Amen.
Chris Westbrook, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments