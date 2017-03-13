Prayer for today (3/14/17)

My Jesus, so gentle and kind, you see each one of us as your child and you know our needs. Like a mother knows her babies, you love, nurture, clothe, protect, and show us all about the world around us and all of it’s beauty. I thank you for your promise to always be with us even until the end of time. You give great meaning to your love, divine. In your blessed name, I pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
