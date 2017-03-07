Prayer for today (3/8/17)

Father, this is another year you have blessed me to see and I am so glad you have allowed me more time on this earth. Help me to pay close attention to your directions so I can follow them to the fullest. Father, you have been real good to me and I appreciate it because I know you didn't have to do it. I thank you Father for having favor in your eyes. I don't know where I would be if you had not had your hand of mercy on my life. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments