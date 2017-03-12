Prayer for today (3/13/17)

Father God, we are always grateful for your grace and mercy forever looking out for us, even when we stray away from your word. Father, I ask that you guide me today so I won’t get lost. Help me to allow you to be my guide. Show me how to listen to your voice, to be aware of my surroundings, to realize that the enemy uses whatever and whoever is available. Help me, Father, to keep looking up and trusting in you. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
