Prayer for today (3/12/17)

My dearest Jesus, when the storms of life come rushing in and we cannot see the light of day, there you are, holding us in your arms of love and saying these words, “Peace be still.” O what a difference you make in our lives with your promise that you will never leave or forsake us. I could not face a minute, an hour, or a day without you there to show me the way. You make the darkness turn into light and the weight of worry become joy and peace in our hearts and minds. Thank you Jesus for loving us just the way that only you can do. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
