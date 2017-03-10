Prayer for today (3/11/17)

This gift to thee I disclose. Who so ever reads my prose? To you, I bequeath the sky. And all of God’s wondrous birds. And the animals that run free. To you I leave the mountains on high. And rivers that track to oceans near by. I give you the stars. And the moon is free. Fill your soul with the thought of love. There you shall find room for more. This will become a paradise unfurled. This gift, to thee, I bequeath. Cherish your life so short. It is your life that God did start. These are mine to give thee. Because God has given them to me.
Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray
