Prayer for today (3/7/17)

Jesus, my blessed redeemer, I sincerely thank you for another day. In every day, I find so much to be grateful for and I cannot come close to counting my many blessings. There is also the given time for prayer as I live through the hours of the day and night. You are my all in all, my Savior and my friend. My hope is for everyone to partake of your redemption and salvation. Thank you for loving us just as we are. In your precious name, I pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
