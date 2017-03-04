Prayer for today (3/5/17)

Dear God, thank you for loving me and giving me compassion for souls. Thank you, Lord, for my loving relationship with you. I so often wonder where would I be without your loving help. Thank you for arresting me when you did. Thank you for catching me, pruning me and giving me a brand new start living in your presence. Joyfully and fruitfully I honor your name. Thank you, Lord, for giving us the victory in you. I say, yes Lord, to your will and your way. Forever and ever. Amen.
Pamela Harris, Macon
