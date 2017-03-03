Prayer for today (3/4/17)

Dear Lord, if it had not been you who was and is on my side, I would have given up a long time ago. The many times I’ve struggled in the miry clay, it was nobody but you who pulled me out. Other times I back slid and family and friends gave up on me. It was nobody but you who strengthened and encouraged me. Even though I was enduring consequences and afflictions for my sins against you, somehow you still strengthened and loved me to encourage somebody else. Help me to obey and do your word so it pleases you, Lord, and I’ll give you the praise. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Reginald Reeves, Macon
