Prayer for today (3/3/17)

Father God, we come in your holy name to say thank you for all of your blessings. Lord, we are asking you to have mercy upon us. We need you everyday of our lives to help us in every way to do your will. Jesus, you will fix every problem in our lives. We are trusting in you everyday. We love you and we are very grateful. Continue to bless all of your people, all of this land and country in a very special way. Praise the Lord everybody.
Wanda Green, Macon
