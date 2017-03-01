Prayer for today (3/2/17)

Heavenly Father, we are thankful for our eyes to behold the beauty that thy wonderful hands have made. We are giving you the praise, glory and honors this morning and it’s all because of you. We are so blessed to have you as our Heavenly Father who always looks out for us when we least expect it. You are there making sure we are OK. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
