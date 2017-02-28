Prayer for today (3/1/17)

Prayer of the Day

Lord, we thank you for all the Christians around the world who are observing the Lenten Season. Grant us strength to examine ourselves to see if there are any wicked ways in us. Give us grace that leads to repentance and faith to receive your forgiveness. We pray that your Holy Spirit will teach us how to love God and others better. In Christ's name we pray. Amen.

Rod Callahan, Forysth

