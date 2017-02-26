Prayer for today (2/27/17)

Prayer of the Day

Heavenly Father, help me to follow your example always. Let me not work to get even with those who have hurt me. Remind me that if I seek revenge, I am only multiplying the evil in this world. Instead, help me to love. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

Grady Sneed, Macon

