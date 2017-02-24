Prayer for today (2/25/17)

O glorious Lord, in my heart, I know that it is not mine, but thine alone, the wellspring of joy, peace and love that conquers my doubts and fears and sustains me in both good times and hard times. In my heart, I also know that wherever I am, there you will be also. Thank you for your unending love. In your beautiful name, Jesus, I pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
