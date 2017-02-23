Prayer for today (2/24/17)

Father, in Jesus’s name l want to send a praise of thanksgivings to you for being the only true and living God with the world in the palm of his hand. Everything moves at your command. Lord, thank you for my early rise this morning with you on my mind, praising you for my today that you have given to me. I always look back over my life to see how far you have brought me. Thank you for giving me favor today and allowing me to stay, thank you.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments