Prayer for today (2/21/17)

Thanks, oh thanks my mighty God. This is the life God has brought. The burning image of love is sought. Thus on the Lord’s day life’s battle is fought. From a world in turmoil a good soul is taught. For this I pray is in God’s sight. I will stand in God’s light. I will seek God’s loving might. Until I rest on final everlasting night. I will enter in God’s hands forever. In the name of Jesus. Amen.
Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray
