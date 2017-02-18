Prayer for today (2/19/17)

My Jesus, lord of all, in the 23rd Psalm we find these words that give us hope. “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for thou art with me, thy rod and thy staff, they comfort me.” There is a hymn we sing that tells us that the God on the mountain is still the God in the valley. This helps us through times of hardships and suffering. This tells us to look to you for peace and the assurance and that there is always a new day even if sorrows bear down on us throughout the night. Thank you dearest friend and Savior, Jesus, for your amazing love, Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments